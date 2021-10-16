GALAPAGOS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

Galapagos last issued its earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.24. The business earned $184.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.71 million. Galapagos has generated ($5.36) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Galapagos are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($3.88) to ($4.35) per share. Galapagos has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GALAPAGOS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GLPG)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Galapagos in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 8 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Galapagos stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in GLPG, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment last announced its earnings data on August 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.23. The firm earned $22.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has generated ($2.96) earnings per share over the last year (($3.29) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.22) to ($0.53) per share. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CSSE)

9 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock.

ALLAKOS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

Allakos last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 8th, 2021. The reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.01. Allakos has generated ($3.10) earnings per share over the last year (($3.83) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Allakos are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($4.45) to ($5.84) per share. Allakos has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ALLAKOS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ALLK)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Allakos in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Allakos stock.

LEGEND BIOTECH EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

Legend Biotech last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 22nd, 2021. The reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.30. The business earned $20.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 million. Legend Biotech has generated ($0.94) earnings per share over the last year (($1.10) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Legend Biotech are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.97) to ($0.64) per share. Legend Biotech has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LEGEND BIOTECH A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LEGN)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Legend Biotech in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Legend Biotech stock.

