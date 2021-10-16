GREENLAND TECHNOLOGIES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACUTALS BY QUARTER CHART DESCRIPTION (NASDAQ:GTEC)

Greenland Technologies last released its quarterly earnings results on August 10th, 2021. The reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The firm earned $28.20 million during the quarter. Greenland Technologies has generated $0.67 earnings per share over the last year ($0.99 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.1. Earnings for Greenland Technologies are expected to grow by 2.82% in the coming year, from $0.71 to $0.73 per share. Greenland Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GREENLAND TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GTEC)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Greenland Technologies in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Greenland Technologies stock.

Greenland Technologies

Earning (NASDAQ:DNAY)

Codex DNA last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 9th, 2021. The reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.70. The business earned $2.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 million. Codex DNA has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Codex DNA are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.14) to ($1.36) per share. Codex DNA has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CODEX DNA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:DNAY)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Codex DNA in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Codex DNA stock.

Codex DNA

ARKO EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACUTALS BY QUARTER CHART DESCRIPTION (NASDAQ:ARKO)

Arko last released its earnings results on August 11th, 2021. The reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Arko has generated $0.14 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.1. Earnings for Arko are expected to grow by 18.92% in the coming year, from $0.37 to $0.44 per share. Arko has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ARKO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ARKO)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Arko in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Arko stock.

Arko

NETFLIX EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACUTALS BY QUARTER CHART DESCRIPTION (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix last released its earnings data on July 19th, 2021. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has generated $6.08 earnings per share over the last year ($9.65 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.1. Earnings for Netflix are expected to grow by 22.25% in the coming year, from $10.38 to $12.69 per share. Netflix has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 19th, 2021. Netflix will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, October 19th at 6:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can .

IS NETFLIX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NFLX)

40 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Netflix in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 7 hold ratings and 30 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Netflix stock.

Netflix