GRITSTONE BIO EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACUTALS BY QUARTER CHART DESCRIPTION (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Gritstone bio last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.25. The business earned $2.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 million. Gritstone bio has generated ($2.79) earnings per share over the last year (($1.61) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Gritstone bio are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.01) to ($1.22) per share. Gritstone bio has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GRITSTONE BIO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GRTS)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Gritstone bio in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Gritstone bio stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in GRTS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Decibel Therapeutics last announced its earnings results on August 9th, 2021. The reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.10. Decibel Therapeutics has generated ($19.65) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Decibel Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.96) to ($1.18) per share. Decibel Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DECIBEL THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:DBTX)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Decibel Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Decibel Therapeutics stock.

Agora last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 8th, 2021. The reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $42.33 million for the quarter. Agora has generated ($3.02) earnings per share over the last year (($0.37) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Agora are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.57) to ($0.51) per share. Agora has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AGORA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:API)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Agora in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Agora stock.

Netflix last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 19th, 2021. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.19. The firm earned $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has generated $6.08 earnings per share over the last year ($9.65 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.1. Earnings for Netflix are expected to grow by 22.25% in the coming year, from $10.38 to $12.69 per share. Netflix has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 19th, 2021. Netflix will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, October 19th at 6:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can .

IS NETFLIX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NFLX)

40 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Netflix in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 7 hold ratings and 30 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Netflix stock.

