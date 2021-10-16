INHIBRX EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

Inhibrx last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 9th, 2021. The reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. Inhibrx has generated ($3.01) earnings per share over the last year (($2.30) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Inhibrx are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.31) to ($2.27) per share. Inhibrx has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, November 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS INHIBRX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:INBX)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Inhibrx in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Inhibrx stock.

FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

First Financial Northwest last posted its earnings results on July 27th, 2021. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $12.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 million. First Financial Northwest has generated $0.88 earnings per share over the last year ($1.15 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.4. Earnings for First Financial Northwest are expected to decrease by -17.60% in the coming year, from $1.25 to $1.03 per share. First Financial Northwest has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FFNW)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for First Financial Northwest in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” First Financial Northwest stock.

CELCUITY EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

Celcuity last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 8th, 2021. The reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.73. Celcuity has generated ($0.92) earnings per share over the last year (($1.85) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Celcuity are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.89) to ($3.08) per share. Celcuity has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CELCUITY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CELC)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Celcuity in the last year. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Celcuity stock.

CAMBIUM NETWORKS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

Cambium Networks last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 8th, 2021. The reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The company earned $92.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.17 million. Its revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. Cambium Networks has generated $0.70 earnings per share over the last year ($1.69 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.1. Earnings for Cambium Networks are expected to grow by 16.03% in the coming year, from $1.31 to $1.52 per share. Cambium Networks has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CAMBIUM NETWORKS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CMBM)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cambium Networks in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Cambium Networks stock.

