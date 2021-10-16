SMART GLOBAL EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACUTALS BY QUARTER CHART DESCRIPTION (NASDAQ:SGH)

SMART Global last posted its earnings results on October 12th, 2021. The reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. The business earned $467.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. SMART Global has generated $1.81 earnings per share over the last year ($0.31 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.7. Earnings for SMART Global are expected to grow by 28.98% in the coming year, from $3.52 to $4.54 per share. SMART Global has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 4th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SMART GLOBAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SGH)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for SMART Global in the last year. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” SMART Global stock.

SMART Global or .

WINMARK EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACUTALS BY QUARTER CHART DESCRIPTION (NASDAQ:WINA)

Winmark last released its earnings results on July 14th, 2021. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.03 million for the quarter. Winmark has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($9.25 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.3. Winmark has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 23rd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN WINMARK? (NASDAQ:WINA)

Wall Street analysts have given Winmark a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but Winmark wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

MORGAN STANLEY EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACUTALS BY QUARTER CHART DESCRIPTION (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley last issued its earnings results on October 14th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. Its revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Morgan Stanley has generated $6.58 earnings per share over the last year ($7.51 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.6. Earnings for Morgan Stanley are expected to decrease by -4.16% in the coming year, from $7.46 to $7.15 per share. Morgan Stanley has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 19th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MORGAN STANLEY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MS)

21 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Morgan Stanley in the last year. There are currently 10 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Morgan Stanley stock.

Morgan Stanley or .

DEL TACO RESTAURANTS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACUTALS BY QUARTER CHART DESCRIPTION (NASDAQ:TACO)

Del Taco Restaurants last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 14th, 2021. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Del Taco Restaurants has generated $0.36 earnings per share over the last year ($0.58 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.9. Earnings for Del Taco Restaurants are expected to grow by 14.58% in the coming year, from $0.48 to $0.55 per share. Del Taco Restaurants has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, March 14th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DEL TACO RESTAURANTS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TACO)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Del Taco Restaurants in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Del Taco Restaurants stock.

Del Taco Restaurants or .