GreenPower Motor last issued its earnings results on August 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. The company earned $2.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 million. GreenPower Motor has generated ($0.43) earnings per share over the last year (($0.44) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for GreenPower Motor are expected to grow by 185.71% in the coming year, from $0.21 to $0.60 per share. GreenPower Motor has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for GreenPower Motor in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” GreenPower Motor stock.

Crexendo last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business earned $5.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 million. Crexendo has generated $0.47 earnings per share over the last year ($0.29 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.5. Earnings for Crexendo are expected to grow by 800.00% in the coming year, from $0.01 to $0.09 per share. Crexendo has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Altimmune last issued its earnings results on August 9th, 2021. The reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 million. Altimmune has generated ($1.91) earnings per share over the last year (($1.69) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Altimmune are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.52) to ($1.62) per share. Altimmune has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Altimmune in the last twelve months. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Altimmune stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals last released its earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $126 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.46 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has generated ($3.23) earnings per share over the last year (($3.87) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.81) to ($1.38) per share. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

9 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in IONS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

