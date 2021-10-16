HERITAGE-CRYSTAL CLEAN EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

Heritage-Crystal Clean last posted its earnings data on July 27th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. The business earned $117.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.73 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean has generated $0.38 earnings per share over the last year ($1.43 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.6. Earnings for Heritage-Crystal Clean are expected to decrease by -37.00% in the coming year, from $2.27 to $1.43 per share. Heritage-Crystal Clean has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 20th, 2021. Heritage-Crystal Clean will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 21st at 10:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Heritage-Crystal Clean stock.

DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 9th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $1.04. The firm earned $41.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.44 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has generated ($1.52) earnings per share over the last year (($1.70) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.70) to ($1.05) per share. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

10 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock.

ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

Altisource Portfolio Solutions last released its quarterly earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The business services provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $43.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.08 million. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has generated ($4.31) earnings per share over the last year (($3.88) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($4.03) to ($1.64) per share. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock.

CYTOKINETICS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

Cytokinetics last issued its earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 million. Cytokinetics has generated ($1.97) earnings per share over the last year (($2.19) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Cytokinetics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($3.02) to ($3.17) per share. Cytokinetics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

12 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cytokinetics in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 11 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Cytokinetics stock.

