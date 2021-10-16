FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

Fulcrum Therapeutics last released its quarterly earnings data on August 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The company earned $4.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics has generated ($2.79) earnings per share over the last year (($2.48) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Fulcrum Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.68) to ($2.77) per share. Fulcrum Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Fulcrum Therapeutics stock.

CELLECTAR BIOSCIENCES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

Cellectar Biosciences last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 8th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Cellectar Biosciences has generated ($0.76) earnings per share over the last year (($0.46) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Cellectar Biosciences are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.45) to ($0.46) per share. Cellectar Biosciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cellectar Biosciences in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Cellectar Biosciences stock.

AUDIOEYE EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

AudioEye last released its earnings data on August 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 million. AudioEye has generated ($0.77) earnings per share over the last year (($0.86) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for AudioEye are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.23) to ($1.30) per share. AudioEye has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for AudioEye in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” AudioEye stock.

TABULA RASA HEALTHCARE EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

Tabula Rasa HealthCare last posted its earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.19. The firm earned $82.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.49 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has generated ($1.18) earnings per share over the last year (($4.11) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.12) to ($0.58) per share. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in TRHC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

