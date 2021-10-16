HYRECAR EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACUTALS BY QUARTER CHART DESCRIPTION (NASDAQ:HYRE)

HyreCar last posted its earnings results on August 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.29. The business earned $9.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.11 million. HyreCar has generated ($0.63) earnings per share over the last year (($1.23) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for HyreCar are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.48) to ($1.11) per share. HyreCar has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HYRECAR A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HYRE)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for HyreCar in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” HyreCar stock.

HyreCar

ENTASIS THERAPEUTICS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACUTALS BY QUARTER CHART DESCRIPTION (NASDAQ:ETTX)

Entasis Therapeutics last announced its earnings results on August 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.05. Entasis Therapeutics has generated ($2.10) earnings per share over the last year (($1.07) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Entasis Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.12) to ($1.04) per share. Entasis Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ENTASIS THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ETTX)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Entasis Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Entasis Therapeutics stock.

Entasis Therapeutics

BEAM THERAPEUTICS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACUTALS BY QUARTER CHART DESCRIPTION (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Beam Therapeutics last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 9th, 2021. The reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 million. Beam Therapeutics has generated ($2.83) earnings per share over the last year (($6.96) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Beam Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($5.83) to ($3.83) per share. Beam Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BEAM THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BEAM)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Beam Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Beam Therapeutics stock.

Beam Therapeutics

REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACUTALS BY QUARTER CHART DESCRIPTION (NASDAQ:REGN)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals last released its earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has generated $28.66 earnings per share over the last year ($55.69 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.9. Earnings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals are expected to decrease by -15.03% in the coming year, from $51.91 to $44.11 per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 4th, 2021. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, November 4th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

IS REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:REGN)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals