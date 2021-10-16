BLACKROCK EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACUTALS BY QUARTER CHART DESCRIPTION (NYSE:BLK)

BlackRock last announced its earnings data on October 13th, 2021. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Its revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. BlackRock has generated $33.82 earnings per share over the last year ($35.58 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.5. Earnings for BlackRock are expected to grow by 13.91% in the coming year, from $38.24 to $43.56 per share. BlackRock has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 13th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BLACKROCK A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BLK)

11 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for BlackRock in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 10 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” BlackRock stock.

BlackRock

REVIVA PHARMACEUTICALS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACUTALS BY QUARTER CHART DESCRIPTION (NASDAQ:RVPH)

Reviva Pharmaceuticals last announced its earnings data on August 16th, 2021. The reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.12. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has generated ($1.24) earnings per share over the last year (($1.25) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Reviva Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.88) to ($0.76) per share.

IS REVIVA PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:RVPH)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Reviva Pharmaceuticals stock.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals

DUCK CREEK TECHNOLOGIES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACUTALS BY QUARTER CHART DESCRIPTION (NASDAQ:DCT)

Duck Creek Technologies last issued its earnings results on October 14th, 2021. The reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm earned $70.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.09 million. Its revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Duck Creek Technologies has generated ($0.11) earnings per share over the last year (($0.26) diluted earnings per share). Duck Creek Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 5th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DUCK CREEK TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:DCT)

9 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Duck Creek Technologies in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Duck Creek Technologies stock.

Duck Creek Technologies

THE PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACUTALS BY QUARTER CHART DESCRIPTION (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group last announced its earnings data on October 15th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.11. The company earned $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Its revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. The PNC Financial Services Group has generated $6.36 earnings per share over the last year ($13.18 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.1. Earnings for The PNC Financial Services Group are expected to decrease by -3.78% in the coming year, from $14.80 to $14.24 per share.

IS THE PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PNC)

22 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group in the last year. There are currently 14 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” The PNC Financial Services Group stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in PNC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

The PNC Financial Services Group