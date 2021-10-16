HOMESTREET EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACUTALS BY QUARTER CHART DESCRIPTION (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet last announced its earnings results on July 25th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $86.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.18 million. HomeStreet has generated $3.85 earnings per share over the last year ($5.12 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.3. Earnings for HomeStreet are expected to decrease by -16.67% in the coming year, from $4.92 to $4.10 per share. HomeStreet has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, October 25th, 2021. HomeStreet will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, October 26th at 1:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 877-344-7529 with passcode “10160178”.

IS HOMESTREET A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HMST)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for HomeStreet in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” HomeStreet stock.

HomeStreet

ENLIVEX THERAPEUTICS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACUTALS BY QUARTER CHART DESCRIPTION (NASDAQ:ENLV)

Enlivex Therapeutics last released its earnings results on August 9th, 2021. The reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.09. Enlivex Therapeutics has generated ($0.90) earnings per share over the last year (($0.95) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Enlivex Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.86) to ($1.54) per share. Enlivex Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, October 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ENLIVEX THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ENLV)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Enlivex Therapeutics stock.

Enlivex Therapeutics

ATERIAN EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACUTALS BY QUARTER CHART DESCRIPTION (NASDAQ:ATER)

Aterian last issued its earnings data on August 8th, 2021. The reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.18. The business earned $68.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.03 million. Aterian has generated ($1.50) earnings per share over the last year (($6.55) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Aterian are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.53) to ($0.44) per share. Aterian has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ATERIAN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ATER)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Aterian in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Aterian stock.

Aterian

NETFLIX EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACUTALS BY QUARTER CHART DESCRIPTION (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 19th, 2021. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.19. The firm earned $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has generated $6.08 earnings per share over the last year ($9.65 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.1. Earnings for Netflix are expected to grow by 22.25% in the coming year, from $10.38 to $12.69 per share. Netflix has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 19th, 2021. Netflix will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, October 19th at 6:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can .

IS NETFLIX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NFLX)

40 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Netflix in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 7 hold ratings and 30 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Netflix stock.

Netflix