F-star Therapeutics last posted its earnings results on August 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.15. F-star Therapeutics has generated ($9.69) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for F-star Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.12) to ($2.65) per share. F-star Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS F-STAR THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FSTX)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for F-star Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” F-star Therapeutics stock.

Xcel Energy last released its earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm earned $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Xcel Energy has generated $2.79 earnings per share over the last year ($2.93 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.5. Earnings for Xcel Energy are expected to grow by 6.38% in the coming year, from $2.98 to $3.17 per share. Xcel Energy has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 28th, 2021. Xcel Energy will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 719-457-0820 with passcode “5692678”.

IS XCEL ENERGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:XEL)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Xcel Energy in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Xcel Energy stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in XEL, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Acer Therapeutics last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 9th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.13. Acer Therapeutics has generated ($2.06) earnings per share over the last year (($1.35) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Acer Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.88) to ($1.12) per share. Acer Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ACER THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ACER)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Acer Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Acer Therapeutics stock.

Tecnoglass last announced its earnings results on August 6th, 2021. The reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. The firm earned $121.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.77 million. Tecnoglass has generated $0.79 earnings per share over the last year ($1.15 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.1. Earnings for Tecnoglass are expected to grow by 11.59% in the coming year, from $1.38 to $1.54 per share. Tecnoglass has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, November 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TECNOGLASS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TGLS)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Tecnoglass in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings, 3 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Tecnoglass stock.

