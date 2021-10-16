GAMIDA CELL EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

Gamida Cell last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. Gamida Cell has generated ($1.66) earnings per share over the last year (($1.74) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Gamida Cell are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.62) to ($1.42) per share. Gamida Cell has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GAMIDA CELL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GMDA)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Gamida Cell in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Gamida Cell stock.

CURIOSITYSTREAM EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

CuriosityStream last posted its earnings data on August 9th, 2021. The reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 million. CuriosityStream has generated ($2.77) earnings per share over the last year (($2.11) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for CuriosityStream are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.84) to ($0.46) per share. CuriosityStream has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 9th, 2021. CuriosityStream will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 9th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can .

IS CURIOSITYSTREAM A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CURI)

9 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CuriosityStream in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” CuriosityStream stock.

AILERON THERAPEUTICS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

Aileron Therapeutics last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Aileron Therapeutics has generated ($0.61) earnings per share over the last year (($0.39) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Aileron Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.30) to ($0.35) per share. Aileron Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AILERON THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ALRN)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Aileron Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Aileron Therapeutics stock.

IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals last released its earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. The company earned $104 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.47 million. Its revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has generated $0.79 earnings per share over the last year ($3.12 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.4. Earnings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow by 45.76% in the coming year, from $1.18 to $1.72 per share. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:IRWD)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in IRWD, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

