GROWGENERATION EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

GrowGeneration last posted its earnings data on August 12th, 2021. The reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company earned $125.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.51 million. GrowGeneration has generated $0.11 earnings per share over the last year ($0.30 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.0. Earnings for GrowGeneration are expected to grow by 39.13% in the coming year, from $0.46 to $0.64 per share. GrowGeneration has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GROWGENERATION A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GRWG)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for GrowGeneration in the last twelve months. There are currently 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” GrowGeneration stock.

DIAMEDICA THERAPEUTICS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

DiaMedica Therapeutics last released its earnings results on August 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. DiaMedica Therapeutics has generated ($0.78) earnings per share over the last year (($0.78) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for DiaMedica Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.80) to ($1.21) per share. DiaMedica Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DIAMEDICA THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:DMAC)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” DiaMedica Therapeutics stock.

DIGITAL TURBINE EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

Digital Turbine last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 9th, 2021. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm earned $212.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.26 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 260.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Digital Turbine has generated $0.68 earnings per share over the last year ($0.60 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.1. Earnings for Digital Turbine are expected to grow by 46.72% in the coming year, from $1.37 to $2.01 per share. Digital Turbine has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DIGITAL TURBINE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:APPS)

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Digital Turbine in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Digital Turbine stock.

BIOGEN EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

Biogen last posted its earnings data on July 21st, 2021. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The firm earned $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Biogen has generated $33.70 earnings per share over the last year ($12.46 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.6. Earnings for Biogen are expected to grow by 11.57% in the coming year, from $18.67 to $20.83 per share. Biogen has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 20th, 2021. Biogen will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 20th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

IS BIOGEN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BIIB)

30 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Biogen in the last twelve months. There are currently 13 hold ratings and 17 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Biogen stock.

