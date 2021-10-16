Finance sector’s Lloyds Banking Group’s (NYSE:LYG) Overweight rating Reiterated by Barclays PLC – 3 stars

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)‘s stock had its Overweight rating Reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC – 3 stars in a research report issued to clients and investors. A price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, market cap of 47.7B and a beta of 1.6. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low $1.30 of and a twelve month high of $2.83.

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group traded up $0.04 on friday, reaching $2.68. 6,013,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6661176. Shares of Lloyds Banking Group at close on friday were at $2.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.44 and its 200 day moving average is 2.38.Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $2.83. While on yearly highs and lows, Lloyds Banking Group’s today has traded high as $2.69 and has touched $2.65 on the downward trend. See More Analyst Rating at: RATING

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is 2.61 And 5 day price change is 0.16 (0.0635) with average volume for 5 day average is 6,219,440. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is 2.48 and 20 day price change is 0.24 (0.0984) and average 20 day moving volume is 6,644,310. 50 day moving average is 2.44 and 50 day price change is 0.13 ( 0.051) and with average volume for 50 days is : 6,264,848. 200 day moving average is 2.38 and 200 day price change is 0.72 (0.3673) and with average volume for 200 days is : 5,951,456.

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING

Lloyds Banking Group Earnings and What to expect:

Lloyds Banking Group last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group has generated $0.12 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.3. Earnings for Lloyds Banking Group are expected to decrease by -25.58% in the coming year, from $0.43 to $0.32 per share. Lloyds Banking Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Lloyds Banking Group are expected to decrease by -25.58% in the coming year, from $0.43 to $0.32 per share. The P/E ratio of Lloyds Banking Group is 22.33, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 12.01. The P/E ratio of Lloyds Banking Group is 22.33, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.64. Lloyds Banking Group has a PEG Ratio of 0.17. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Lloyds Banking Group has a P/B Ratio of 0.75. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Other owners latest trading in Lloyds Banking Group :

On 10/15/2021 shares held by Bard Financial Services Inc. were 1,962,575 which equates to market value of $4.81M and appx 0.40% owners of Lloyds Banking Group

On 10/15/2021 shares held by Pacer Advisors Inc. were 141,281 which equates to market value of $0.35M and appx 0.00% owners of Lloyds Banking Group

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Ritholtz Wealth Management were 167,163 which equates to market value of $0.41M and appx 0.00% owners of Lloyds Banking Group

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 1.53% for Lloyds Banking Group

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING