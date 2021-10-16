Finance sector’s NatWest Group’s (NYSE:NWG) Overweight rating Reiterated by Barclays PLC – 3 stars

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG)‘s stock had its Overweight rating Reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC – 3 stars in a research report issued to clients and investors. A price-to-earnings ratio of 15.8, market cap of 36.6B and a beta of 1.3. NatWest Group has a twelve month low $2.78 of and a twelve month high of $6.48.

Shares of NatWest Group traded up $0.16 on friday, reaching $6.47. 1,608,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1091335. Shares of NatWest Group at close on friday were at $6.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.98 and its 200 day moving average is 5.45.NatWest Group has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $6.48. While on yearly highs and lows, NatWest Group’s today has traded high as $6.48 and has touched $6.38 on the downward trend. See More Analyst Rating at: RATING

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is 6.3 And 5 day price change is 0.3 (0.0486) with average volume for 5 day average is 973,340. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is 6.1 and 20 day price change is 0.63 (0.1079) and average 20 day moving volume is 1,239,480. 50 day moving average is 5.98 and 50 day price change is 0.6 ( 0.1022) and with average volume for 50 days is : 999,774. 200 day moving average is 5.45 and 200 day price change is 2.02 (0.4539) and with average volume for 200 days is : 1,293,903.

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING

NatWest Group Earnings and What to expect:

NatWest Group last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 30th, 2021. The reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company earned $3.72 billion during the quarter. NatWest Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.43 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.0. NatWest Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, October 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

The P/E ratio of NatWest Group is 15.05, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 12.02. The P/E ratio of NatWest Group is 15.05, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.65. NatWest Group has a P/B Ratio of 0.70. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Other owners latest trading in NatWest Group :

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Ritholtz Wealth Management were 98,049 which equates to market value of $0.60M and appx 0.00% owners of NatWest Group

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Private Advisor Group LLC were 31,177 which equates to market value of $0.19M and appx 0.00% owners of NatWest Group

On 10/13/2021 shares held by Five Oceans Advisors were 13,970 which equates to market value of $85K and appx 0.10% owners of NatWest Group

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 0.52% for NatWest Group

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING