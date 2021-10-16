Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Target Raised by Morgan Stanley to $101.00

Hamilton Lane stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Hamilton Lane stock Target Raised by Morgan Stanley on 10/15/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $101.00. The analysts previously had $98.00 target price. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Hamilton Lane traded up $0.72 on friday, reaching $91.19. 158069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206396. On friday, Shares of Hamilton Lane closed at $91.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.34 and its 200 day moving average is $88.23.Hamilton Lane has a 12 month low of $67.35 and a 12 month high of $97.48. While on yearly highs and lows, Hamilton Lane today has traded high as $92.51 and has touched $90.34 on the downward trend.

Hamilton Lane Earnings and What to expect:

Hamilton Lane last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.13 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Hamilton Lane has generated $2.73 earnings per share over the last year ($3.40 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.8. Earnings for Hamilton Lane are expected to decrease by -3.56% in the coming year, from $3.09 to $2.98 per share. Hamilton Lane has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. Hamilton Lane will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

The P/E ratio of Hamilton Lane is 26.82, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 12.00. The P/E ratio of Hamilton Lane is 26.82, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.64. Hamilton Lane has a P/B Ratio of 15.38. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$89.49 And 5 day price change is $0.88 (0.97%) with average volume for 5 day average is 111,480. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $88.32 and 20 day price change is $2.93 (3.32%) and average 20 day moving volume is 179,030. 50 day moving average is $88.34 and 50 day price change is $1.19 ( 1.32%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 176,500. 200 day moving average is $88.23 and 200 day price change is $14.32 (18.63%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 190,751.

Other owners latest trading in Hamilton Lane :

On 10/15/2021 shares held by Fifth Third Bancorp were 359 which equates to market value of $30K and appx 0.00% owners of Hamilton Lane

On 10/12/2021 shares held by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC were 1,894 which equates to market value of $0.16M and appx 0.00% owners of Hamilton Lane

On 9/24/2021 shares held by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans were 155,442 which equates to market value of $14.16M and appx 0.00% owners of Hamilton Lane

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 62.79% for Hamilton Lane

