Earning (NASDAQ:GLUE)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 12th, 2021. The reported ($3.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $3.23. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.84) to ($2.15) per share. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MONTE ROSA THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GLUE)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Monte Rosa Therapeutics stock.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics

CAESARSTONE EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACUTALS BY QUARTER CHART DESCRIPTION (NASDAQ:CSTE)

Caesarstone last released its quarterly earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The construction company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. The company earned $163.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.28 million. Caesarstone has generated $0.21 earnings per share over the last year ($0.76 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.2. Earnings for Caesarstone are expected to grow by 13.75% in the coming year, from $0.80 to $0.91 per share. Caesarstone has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CAESARSTONE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CSTE)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Caesarstone in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Caesarstone stock.

Caesarstone

ALLOT COMMUNICATIONS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACUTALS BY QUARTER CHART DESCRIPTION (NASDAQ:ALLT)

Allot Communications last announced its earnings data on August 9th, 2021. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $35.29 million for the quarter. Allot Communications has generated ($0.25) earnings per share over the last year (($0.34) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Allot Communications are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.20) to ($0.07) per share. Allot Communications has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ALLOT COMMUNICATIONS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ALLT)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Allot Communications in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Allot Communications stock.

Allot Communications

KARYOPHARM THERAPEUTICS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACUTALS BY QUARTER CHART DESCRIPTION (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Karyopharm Therapeutics last posted its earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.01. The firm earned $22.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.86 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics has generated ($2.72) earnings per share over the last year (($2.80) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Karyopharm Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.81) to ($2.07) per share. Karyopharm Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS KARYOPHARM THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:KPTI)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Karyopharm Therapeutics stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in KPTI, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Karyopharm Therapeutics