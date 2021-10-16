GRAYBUG VISION EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACUTALS BY QUARTER CHART DESCRIPTION (NASDAQ:GRAY)

Graybug Vision last announced its earnings results on August 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.11. Graybug Vision has generated ($5.25) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Graybug Vision are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.69) to ($1.45) per share. Graybug Vision has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GRAYBUG VISION A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GRAY)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Graybug Vision in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Graybug Vision stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in GRAY, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

CYCLACEL PHARMACEUTICALS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACUTALS BY QUARTER CHART DESCRIPTION (NASDAQ:CYCC)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals last released its quarterly earnings results on August 10th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.09. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has generated ($3.87) earnings per share over the last year (($2.87) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.24) to ($4.62) per share. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CYCLACEL PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CYCC)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock.

ANAPTYSBIO EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACUTALS BY QUARTER CHART DESCRIPTION (NASDAQ:ANAB)

AnaptysBio last released its earnings data on August 8th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. The company earned $30.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.58 million. AnaptysBio has generated ($0.73) earnings per share over the last year (($0.35) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for AnaptysBio are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.04) to ($3.48) per share. AnaptysBio has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ANAPTYSBIO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ANAB)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for AnaptysBio in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” AnaptysBio stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ANAB, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

GILEAD SCIENCES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACUTALS BY QUARTER CHART DESCRIPTION (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Gilead Sciences has generated $7.09 earnings per share over the last year ($4.10 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.5. Earnings for Gilead Sciences are expected to decrease by -3.64% in the coming year, from $7.15 to $6.89 per share. Gilead Sciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GILEAD SCIENCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GILD)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Gilead Sciences in the last year. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Gilead Sciences stock.

