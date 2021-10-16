KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Target Raised by Morgan Stanley to $72.00

KKR & Co. Inc. stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. KKR & Co. Inc. stock Target Raised by Morgan Stanley on 10/15/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $72.00. The analysts previously had $70.00 target price. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. traded down -$0.60 on friday, reaching $66.21. 1593646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3345297. On friday, Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. closed at $66.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.96 and its 200 day moving average is $54.95.KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.65 and a 12 month high of $67.81. While on yearly highs and lows, KKR & Co. Inc. today has traded high as $67.50 and has touched $66.02 on the downward trend.

KKR & Co. Inc. Earnings and What to expect:

KKR & Co. Inc. last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $739.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.67 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. KKR & Co. Inc. has generated $1.78 earnings per share over the last year ($8.96 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.4. Earnings for KKR & Co. Inc. are expected to grow by 14.64% in the coming year, from $3.21 to $3.68 per share. KKR & Co. Inc. has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, October 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

The P/E ratio of KKR & Co. Inc. is 7.39, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 12.00. The P/E ratio of KKR & Co. Inc. is 7.39, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.64. KKR & Co. Inc. has a P/B Ratio of 0.97. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$65.90 And 5 day price change is $0.70 (1.07%) with average volume for 5 day average is 2,022,300. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $63.13 and 20 day price change is -$0.27 (-0.41%) and average 20 day moving volume is 2,944,110. 50 day moving average is $63.96 and 50 day price change is -$1.03 ( -1.53%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 2,880,316. 200 day moving average is $54.95 and 200 day price change is $26.52 (66.82%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 2,682,577.

Other owners latest trading in KKR & Co. Inc. :

On 10/15/2021 shares held by Arlington Partners LLC were 1,633 which equates to market value of $99K and appx 0.00% owners of KKR & Co. Inc.

On 10/15/2021 shares held by Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. were 198,134 which equates to market value of $12.06M and appx 11.20% owners of KKR & Co. Inc.

On 10/15/2021 shares held by DNB Asset Management AS were 169,270 which equates to market value of $10.31M and appx 0.10% owners of KKR & Co. Inc.

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 76.27% for KKR & Co. Inc.

