Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Target Raised by Morgan Stanley to $165.00

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Marsh & McLennan Companies stock Target Raised by Morgan Stanley on 10/15/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $165.00. The analysts previously had $152.00 target price. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies traded up $1.33 on friday, reaching $162.00. 3956612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1790403. On friday, Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies closed at $162.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.89 and its 200 day moving average is $134.96.Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12 month low of $102.11 and a 12 month high of $162.63. While on yearly highs and lows, Marsh & McLennan Companies today has traded high as $162.63 and has touched $161.09 on the downward trend.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Earnings and What to expect:

Marsh & McLennan Companies last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 22nd, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Marsh & McLennan Companies has generated $4.97 earnings per share over the last year ($4.86 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.3. Earnings for Marsh & McLennan Companies are expected to grow by 7.73% in the coming year, from $6.08 to $6.55 per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 21st, 2021. Marsh & McLennan Companies will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 21st at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

The P/E ratio of Marsh & McLennan Companies is 33.33, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 12.00. The P/E ratio of Marsh & McLennan Companies is 33.33, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.64. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a PEG Ratio of 2.11. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a P/B Ratio of 8.87. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$158.78 And 5 day price change is $5.34 (3.41%) with average volume for 5 day average is 2,206,180. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $156.21 and 20 day price change is $6.17 (3.96%) and average 20 day moving volume is 1,883,270. 50 day moving average is $155.89 and 50 day price change is $11.07 ( 7.33%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 1,777,052. 200 day moving average is $134.96 and 200 day price change is $46.99 (40.86%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 1,823,016.

Other owners latest trading in Marsh & McLennan Companies :

On 10/15/2021 shares held by Bogart Wealth LLC were 626 which equates to market value of $95K and appx 0.00% owners of Marsh & McLennan Companies

On 10/15/2021 shares held by Bartlett & Co. LLC were 7,525 which equates to market value of $1.14M and appx 0.00% owners of Marsh & McLennan Companies

On 10/15/2021 shares held by Pacer Advisors Inc. were 46,307 which equates to market value of $7.01M and appx 0.10% owners of Marsh & McLennan Companies

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 89.84% for Marsh & McLennan Companies

