ARCIMOTO EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACUTALS BY QUARTER CHART DESCRIPTION (NASDAQ:FUV)

Arcimoto last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 15th, 2021. The reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.10. The firm earned $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 million. Arcimoto has generated ($0.63) earnings per share over the last year (($0.70) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Arcimoto are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.78) to ($0.61) per share. Arcimoto has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ARCIMOTO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FUV)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Arcimoto in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Arcimoto stock.

THERATECHNOLOGIES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACUTALS BY QUARTER CHART DESCRIPTION (NASDAQ:THTX)

Theratechnologies last posted its earnings results on October 13th, 2021. The reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. Theratechnologies has generated ($0.30) earnings per share over the last year (($0.30) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Theratechnologies are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.19) to ($0.05) per share. Theratechnologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 24th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THERATECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:THTX)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Theratechnologies in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Theratechnologies stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in THTX, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

U.S. BANCORP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACUTALS BY QUARTER CHART DESCRIPTION (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp last issued its earnings results on October 14th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. U.S. Bancorp has generated $3.06 earnings per share over the last year ($4.67 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.9. Earnings for U.S. Bancorp are expected to decrease by -9.60% in the coming year, from $5.00 to $4.52 per share. U.S. Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 19th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS U.S. BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:USB)

15 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for U.S. Bancorp in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” U.S. Bancorp stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in USB, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

BIOMERICA EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACUTALS BY QUARTER CHART DESCRIPTION (NASDAQ:BMRA)

Biomerica last posted its quarterly earnings data on October 15th, 2021. The reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Biomerica has generated ($0.54) earnings per share over the last year (($0.54) diluted earnings per share). Biomerica has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 13th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BIOMERICA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BMRA)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Biomerica in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Biomerica stock.

