IMMUNOCORE EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACUTALS BY QUARTER CHART DESCRIPTION (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Immunocore last released its earnings results on August 11th, 2021. The reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.36. The firm earned $7.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 million. Immunocore has generated ($3.58) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Immunocore are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($4.28) to ($4.81) per share.

IS IMMUNOCORE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:IMCR)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Immunocore in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Immunocore stock.

FIRST BANCORP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACUTALS BY QUARTER CHART DESCRIPTION (NASDAQ:FBNC)

First Bancorp last announced its earnings data on July 26th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $80.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.57 million. First Bancorp has generated $2.59 earnings per share over the last year ($3.66 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.5. Earnings for First Bancorp are expected to decrease by -4.94% in the coming year, from $3.44 to $3.27 per share. First Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FIRST BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FBNC)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for First Bancorp in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” First Bancorp stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in FBNC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

BENTLEY SYSTEMS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACUTALS BY QUARTER CHART DESCRIPTION (NASDAQ:BSY)

Bentley Systems last announced its earnings data on August 9th, 2021. The reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $222.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.45 million. Its revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Bentley Systems has generated $0.56 earnings per share over the last year ($0.51 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.6. Earnings for Bentley Systems are expected to grow by 1.56% in the coming year, from $0.64 to $0.65 per share. Bentley Systems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BENTLEY SYSTEMS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BSY)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Bentley Systems in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Bentley Systems stock.

Y-MABS THERAPEUTICS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACUTALS BY QUARTER CHART DESCRIPTION (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has generated ($2.97) earnings per share over the last year (($1.09) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.05) to ($0.75) per share. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS Y-MABS THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:YMAB)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock.

