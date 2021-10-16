Medical sector’s DBV Technologies’s (NASDAQ:DBVT) Buy rating Reiterated by JMP Securities – 5 stars

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT)‘s stock had its Buy rating Reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities – 5 stars in a research report issued to clients and investors. A price-to-earnings ratio of #N/A, market cap of 474.7M and a beta of 2.62. DBV Technologies has a twelve month low $1.35 of and a twelve month high of $7.38.

Shares of DBV Technologies traded up $0.44 on friday, reaching $5.30. 83,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53103. Shares of DBV Technologies at close on friday were at $5.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.05 and its 200 day moving average is 5.44.DBV Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.19 and a 12 month high of $7.38. While on yearly highs and lows, DBV Technologies’s today has traded high as $5.47 and has touched $5.19 on the downward trend. See More Analyst Rating at: RATING

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is 4.99 And 5 day price change is 0.28 (0.0558) with average volume for 5 day average is 28,180. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is 4.94 and 20 day price change is 0.19 (3.72%) and average 20 day moving volume is 50,565. 50 day moving average is 5.05 and 50 day price change is 0.59 ( 12.53%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 52,558. 200 day moving average is 5.44 and 200 day price change is 2.54 (92.03%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 274,739.

DBV Technologies Earnings and What to expect:

DBV Technologies last announced its earnings results on August 1st, 2021. The reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.36. The business had revenue of ($1.49) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 million. DBV Technologies has generated ($1.26) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for DBV Technologies are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.16) to ($1.14) per share.

Earnings for DBV Technologies are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.16) to ($1.14) per share. The P/E ratio of DBV Technologies is -4.21, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. DBV Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 2.83. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Other owners latest trading in DBV Technologies :

On 10/12/2021 shares held by First Midwest Bank Trust Division were 152,009 which equates to market value of $0.74M and appx 0.10% owners of DBV Technologies

On 9/22/2021 shares held by Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd were 285,500 which equates to market value of $1.56M and appx 0.50% owners of DBV Technologies

On 9/3/2021 shares held by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC were 99,274 which equates to market value of $0.54M and appx 0.00% owners of DBV Technologies

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 32.97% for DBV Technologies

