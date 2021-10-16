Medical sector’s Immunic’s (NASDAQ:IMUX) Buy rating Reiterated by Wedbush – 4 stars

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX)‘s stock had its Buy rating Reiterated by analysts at Wedbush – 4 stars in a research report issued to clients and investors. A price-to-earnings ratio of #N/A, market cap of 227.6M and a beta of 2.03. Immunic has a twelve month low $6.96 of and a twelve month high of $28.21.

Shares of Immunic traded up $0.28 on friday, reaching $8.67. 192,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258406. Shares of Immunic at close on friday were at $8.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $$9.18 and its 200 day moving average is $13.20.Immunic has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $28.21. While on yearly highs and lows, Immunic’s today has traded high as $8.70 and has touched $8.30 on the downward trend. See More Analyst Rating at: RATING

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $8.37 And 5 day price change is $0.63 (7.84%) with average volume for 5 day average is 193,760. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $8.53 and 20 day price change is -$0.75 (-7.96%) and average 20 day moving volume is 326,730. 50 day moving average is $9.18 and 50 day price change is $0.62 ( 7.70%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 222,212. 200 day moving average is $13.20 and 200 day price change is -$7.74 (-47.17%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 220,122.

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING

Immunic Earnings and What to expect:

Immunic last posted its earnings data on August 6th, 2021. The reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.14. Immunic has generated ($2.81) earnings per share over the last year (($3.61) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Immunic are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.91) to ($3.60) per share. Immunic has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Immunic are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.91) to ($3.60) per share. The P/E ratio of Immunic is -2.40, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Immunic is -2.40, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Immunic has a P/B Ratio of 1.13. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Other owners latest trading in Immunic :

On 10/8/2021 shares held by Golden Green Inc. were 87,085 which equates to market value of $0.77M and appx 0.60% owners of Immunic

On 8/27/2021 shares held by Endurant Capital Management LP were 177,148 which equates to market value of $2.17M and appx 0.60% owners of Immunic

On 8/23/2021 shares held by Morgan Stanley were 8,762 which equates to market value of $0.11M and appx 0.00% owners of Immunic

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 35.96% for Immunic

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING