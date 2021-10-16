Medical sector’s Sarepta Therapeutics’s (NASDAQ:SRPT) Hold rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank – 4 stars

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT)‘s stock had its Hold rating Reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank – 4 stars in a research report issued to clients and investors. A price-to-earnings ratio of #N/A, market cap of 6.7B and a beta of 1.42. Sarepta Therapeutics has a twelve month low $65.30 of and a twelve month high of $181.83.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics traded up $1.19 on friday, reaching $84.19. 1,901,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1077088. Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics at close on friday were at $84.19. The firm's 50 day moving average is $$83.90 and its 200 day moving average is $82.60.Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $82.50 and a 12 month high of $181.83. While on yearly highs and lows, Sarepta Therapeutics's today has traded high as $85.78 and has touched $82.50 on the downward trend.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $87.35 And 5 day price change is -$15.23 (-15.32%) with average volume for 5 day average is 2,331,700. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $91.03 and 20 day price change is -$2.19 (-2.54%) and average 20 day moving volume is 1,284,880. 50 day moving average is $83.90 and 50 day price change is $5.65 ( 7.19%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 955,484. 200 day moving average is $82.60 and 200 day price change is -$87.35 (-50.92%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 1,362,985.

Sarepta Therapeutics Earnings and What to expect:

Sarepta Therapeutics last issued its earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.27. The business earned $164.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.95 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sarepta Therapeutics has generated ($7.11) earnings per share over the last year (($8.02) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Sarepta Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($7.46) to ($6.11) per share. Sarepta Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Sarepta Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($7.46) to ($6.11) per share. The P/E ratio of Sarepta Therapeutics is -10.50, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Sarepta Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 8.72. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Other owners latest trading in Sarepta Therapeutics :

On 10/15/2021 shares held by Fifth Third Bancorp were 1,000 which equates to market value of $92K and appx 0.00% owners of Sarepta Therapeutics

On 10/15/2021 shares held by NEXT Financial Group Inc were 1,629 which equates to market value of $0.15M and appx 0.00% owners of Sarepta Therapeutics

On 10/15/2021 shares held by DNB Asset Management AS were 27,293 which equates to market value of $2.52M and appx 0.00% owners of Sarepta Therapeutics

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 79.33% for Sarepta Therapeutics

