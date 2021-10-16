FORMULA ONE GROUP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

Formula One Group last posted its earnings results on August 6th, 2021. The reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.62. The business earned $501 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.68 million. Formula One Group has generated ($2.57) earnings per share over the last year (($0.19) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Formula One Group are expected to decrease by -37.50% in the coming year, from $0.24 to $0.15 per share. Formula One Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FORMULA ONE GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FWONK)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Formula One Group in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Formula One Group stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in FWONK, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Formula One Group

CONN’S EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

Conn’s last posted its earnings results on August 31st, 2021. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.51. The firm earned $418.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.74 million. Its revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Conn’s has generated $0.06 earnings per share over the last year ($3.84 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.0. Earnings for Conn’s are expected to decrease by -33.42% in the coming year, from $3.77 to $2.51 per share. Conn’s has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, December 14th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CONN’S A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CONN)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Conn’s in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Conn’s stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CONN, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Conn’s

AIRGAIN EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

Airgain last issued its earnings results on August 9th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm earned $17.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 million. Airgain has generated ($0.34) earnings per share over the last year (($0.38) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Airgain are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.33) to ($0.09) per share. Airgain has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AIRGAIN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AIRG)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Airgain in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Airgain stock.

Airgain

LANDSEA HOMES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

Landsea Homes last released its earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $250.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.80 million. Landsea Homes has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Landsea Homes are expected to grow by 16.92% in the coming year, from $1.30 to $1.52 per share. Landsea Homes has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 10th, 2021. Landsea Homes will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, November 10th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “2871078”.

IS LANDSEA HOMES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LSEA)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Landsea Homes in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Landsea Homes stock.

Landsea Homes