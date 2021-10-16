HERON THERAPEUTICS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACUTALS BY QUARTER CHART DESCRIPTION (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Heron Therapeutics last announced its earnings results on August 9th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.44 million. Heron Therapeutics has generated ($2.50) earnings per share over the last year (($2.52) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Heron Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.47) to ($1.71) per share. Heron Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HERON THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HRTX)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Heron Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Heron Therapeutics stock.

ELBIT SYSTEMS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACUTALS BY QUARTER CHART DESCRIPTION (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Elbit Systems last released its quarterly earnings results on August 12th, 2021. The aerospace company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Elbit Systems has generated $7.20 earnings per share over the last year ($5.85 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.3. Earnings for Elbit Systems are expected to grow by 17.11% in the coming year, from $7.60 to $8.90 per share. Elbit Systems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ELBIT SYSTEMS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ESLT)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Elbit Systems in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Elbit Systems stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ESLT, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

ATLANTICA SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACUTALS BY QUARTER CHART DESCRIPTION (NASDAQ:AY)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 2nd, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $375.99 million for the quarter. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has generated $0.12 earnings per share over the last year ($0.33 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.8. Earnings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure are expected to grow by 47.31% in the coming year, from $0.93 to $1.37 per share. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, November 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ATLANTICA SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AY)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock.

SYNDAX PHARMACEUTICALS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACUTALS BY QUARTER CHART DESCRIPTION (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 9th, 2021. The reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.30. The firm earned $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has generated ($1.87) earnings per share over the last year (($1.88) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.26) to ($2.40) per share. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SYNDAX PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SNDX)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock.

