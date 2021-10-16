WIPRO EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACUTALS BY QUARTER CHART DESCRIPTION (NYSE:WIT)

Wipro last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 12th, 2021. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Wipro has generated $0.26 earnings per share over the last year ($0.28 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.4. Earnings for Wipro are expected to grow by 6.90% in the coming year, from $0.29 to $0.31 per share. Wipro has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 12th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WIPRO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:WIT)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Wipro in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Wipro stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in WIT, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

ART’S-WAY MANUFACTURING EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACUTALS BY QUARTER CHART DESCRIPTION (NASDAQ:ARTW)

Art’s-Way Manufacturing last released its quarterly earnings results on July 12th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.71 million for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($0.26) diluted earnings per share). Art’s-Way Manufacturing has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, February 4th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN ART’S-WAY MANUFACTURING? (NASDAQ:ARTW)

WASHINGTON FEDERAL EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACUTALS BY QUARTER CHART DESCRIPTION (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Washington Federal last released its quarterly earnings data on October 14th, 2021. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The business earned $150.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.90 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Washington Federal has generated $2.00 earnings per share over the last year ($2.13 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.9. Earnings for Washington Federal are expected to grow by 8.66% in the coming year, from $2.31 to $2.51 per share. Washington Federal has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 13th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN WASHINGTON FEDERAL? (NASDAQ:WAFD)

SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACUTALS BY QUARTER CHART DESCRIPTION (NYSE:SXT)

Sensient Technologies last posted its earnings results on July 22nd, 2021. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $335.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.81 million. Its revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sensient Technologies has generated $2.79 earnings per share over the last year ($2.73 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.2. Earnings for Sensient Technologies are expected to grow by 12.74% in the coming year, from $3.14 to $3.54 per share.

IS SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SXT)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Sensient Technologies in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Sensient Technologies stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SXT, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

