AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) Target Lowered by JMP Securities to $70.00

AMERISAFE stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. stock Target Lowered by JMP Securities on 10/15/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $70.00. The analysts previously had $75.00 target price. JMP Securities’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of traded on Friday, reaching $57.51. 68616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61531. On Friday, Shares of closed at $57.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.78 and its 200 day moving average is $60.01. has a 12 month low of $53.50 and a 12 month high of $67.10. While on yearly highs and lows, today has traded high as $58.46 and has touched $57.40 on the downward trend.

Earnings and What to expect:

AMERISAFE last posted its earnings data on July 27th, 2021. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $76.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.04 million. AMERISAFE has generated $4.25 earnings per share over the last year ($4.90 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.7. Earnings for AMERISAFE are expected to decrease by -14.60% in the coming year, from $3.22 to $2.75 per share. AMERISAFE has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. AMERISAFE will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 10:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Earnings for AMERISAFE are expected to decrease by -14.60% in the coming year, from $3.22 to $2.75 per share. The P/E ratio of AMERISAFE is 11.74, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 12.01. The P/E ratio of AMERISAFE is 11.74, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.64. AMERISAFE has a P/B Ratio of 2.53. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

(NASDAQ:AMSF) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$57.31 And 5 day price change is -$0.58 (-1.00%) with average volume for 5 day average is 40,300. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $56.48 and 20 day price change is $3.01 (5.52%) and average 20 day moving volume is 52,865. 50 day moving average is $56.78 and 50 day price change is $0.73 ( 1.29%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 62,692. 200 day moving average is $60.01 and 200 day price change is $0.44 (0.77%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 77,287.

Other owners latest trading in AMERISAFE :

On 10/12/2021 shares held by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System were 9,300 which equates to market value of $0.52M and appx 0.00% owners of AMERISAFE

On 10/7/2021 shares held by State of Alaska Department of Revenue were 14,125 which equates to market value of $0.79M and appx 0.00% owners of AMERISAFE

On 10/6/2021 shares held by IFP Advisors Inc were 556 which equates to market value of $32K and appx 0.00% owners of AMERISAFE

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 96.83% for AMERISAFE

