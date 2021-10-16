Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Target Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus to $344.00

Biogen stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. stock Target Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus on 10/15/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $344.00. The analysts previously had $430.00 target price. Stifel Nicolaus’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of traded on Friday, reaching $281.19. 1299757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994344. On Friday, Shares of closed at $281.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $312.88 and its 200 day moving average is $299.39. has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $468.55. While on yearly highs and lows, today has traded high as $286.00 and has touched $278.57 on the downward trend.

Earnings and What to expect:

Biogen last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 21st, 2021. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Biogen has generated $33.70 earnings per share over the last year ($12.46 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.6. Earnings for Biogen are expected to grow by 11.57% in the coming year, from $18.67 to $20.83 per share. Biogen has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 20th, 2021. Biogen will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 20th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

(NASDAQ:BIIB) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$284.10 And 5 day price change is -$4.64 (-1.62%) with average volume for 5 day average is 752,620. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $286.42 and 20 day price change is -$19.00 (-6.33%) and average 20 day moving volume is 846,175. 50 day moving average is $312.88 and 50 day price change is -$55.40 ( -16.46%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 928,394. 200 day moving average is $299.39 and 200 day price change is $37.61 (15.44%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 1,393,729.

Other owners latest trading in Biogen :

On 10/15/2021 shares held by Bartlett & Co. LLC were 140 which equates to market value of $40K and appx 0.00% owners of Biogen

On 10/15/2021 shares held by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. were 9,682 which equates to market value of $2.74M and appx 0.10% owners of Biogen

On 10/15/2021 shares held by Pacer Advisors Inc. were 15,652 which equates to market value of $4.43M and appx 0.10% owners of Biogen

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 83.18% for Biogen

