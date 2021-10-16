Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Target Lowered by Barclays PLC to $41.00

Duck Creek Technologies stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. stock Target Lowered by Barclays PLC on 10/15/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $41.00. The analysts previously had $43.00 target price. Barclays PLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of traded on Friday, reaching $34.94. 10141900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508090. On Friday, Shares of closed at $34.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.62 and its 200 day moving average is $44.59. has a 12 month low of $32.79 and a 12 month high of $59.40. While on yearly highs and lows, today has traded high as $37.40 and has touched $32.79 on the downward trend.

Earnings and What to expect:

Duck Creek Technologies last posted its quarterly earnings data on October 14th, 2021. The reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company earned $70.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.09 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Duck Creek Technologies has generated ($0.11) earnings per share over the last year (($0.26) diluted earnings per share). Duck Creek Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 5th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

The P/E ratio of Duck Creek Technologies is -134.38, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Duck Creek Technologies is -134.38, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Duck Creek Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 6.12. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

(NASDAQ:DCT) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$43.11 And 5 day price change is -$9.60 (-21.55%) with average volume for 5 day average is 2,363,060. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $44.82 and 20 day price change is -$14.34 (-29.10%) and average 20 day moving volume is 845,820. 50 day moving average is $45.62 and 50 day price change is -$10.07 ( -22.37%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 637,768. 200 day moving average is $44.59 and 200 day price change is -$7.78 (-18.21%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 686,358.

Other owners latest trading in Duck Creek Technologies :

On 10/12/2021 shares held by Koshinski Asset Management Inc. were 841 which equates to market value of $37K and appx 0.00% owners of Duck Creek Technologies

On 10/12/2021 shares held by Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc were 15,973 which equates to market value of $0.71M and appx 0.40% owners of Duck Creek Technologies

On 10/6/2021 shares held by IFP Advisors Inc were 3,840 which equates to market value of $0.17M and appx 0.00% owners of Duck Creek Technologies

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 72.10% for Duck Creek Technologies

