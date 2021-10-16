GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Target Lowered by Craig Hallum to $35.00

GrowGeneration stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. stock Target Lowered by Craig Hallum on 10/15/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $35.00. The analysts previously had $55.00 target price. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 59.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of traded on Friday, reaching $21.91. 1098637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1645587. On Friday, Shares of closed at $21.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.95 and its 200 day moving average is $41.79. has a 12 month low of $15.84 and a 12 month high of $67.75. While on yearly highs and lows, today has traded high as $22.40 and has touched $21.85 on the downward trend.

Earnings and What to expect:

GrowGeneration last posted its earnings data on August 12th, 2021. The reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $125.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.51 million. GrowGeneration has generated $0.11 earnings per share over the last year ($0.30 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.0. Earnings for GrowGeneration are expected to grow by 39.13% in the coming year, from $0.46 to $0.64 per share. GrowGeneration has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

(NASDAQ:GRWG) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$22.35 And 5 day price change is -$1.63 (-6.92%) with average volume for 5 day average is 2,755,640. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $24.44 and 20 day price change is -$5.06 (-18.76%) and average 20 day moving volume is 1,680,790. 50 day moving average is $28.95 and 50 day price change is -$20.55 ( -48.40%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 1,958,816. 200 day moving average is $41.79 and 200 day price change is -$19.44 (-47.01%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 2,012,051.

Other owners latest trading in GrowGeneration :

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Private Advisor Group LLC were 9,660 which equates to market value of $0.24M and appx 0.00% owners of GrowGeneration

On 10/12/2021 shares held by Koshinski Asset Management Inc. were 7,350 which equates to market value of $0.18M and appx 0.00% owners of GrowGeneration

On 10/6/2021 shares held by IFP Advisors Inc were 1,652 which equates to market value of $42K and appx 0.00% owners of GrowGeneration

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 42.38% for GrowGeneration

