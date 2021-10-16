Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Target Lowered by Truist Securities to $24.00

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. stock Target Lowered by Truist Securities on 10/15/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $24.00. The analysts previously had $26.00 target price. Truist Securities’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of traded on Friday, reaching $22.48. 567542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797561. On Friday, Shares of closed at $22.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.07 and its 200 day moving average is $26.15. has a 12 month low of $18.22 and a 12 month high of $34.11. While on yearly highs and lows, today has traded high as $23.05 and has touched $22.45 on the downward trend.

Earnings and What to expect:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $205.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.47 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has generated $0.19 earnings per share over the last year ($0.66 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.1. Earnings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions are expected to grow by 169.23% in the coming year, from $0.13 to $0.35 per share. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions are expected to grow by 169.23% in the coming year, from $0.13 to $0.35 per share. The P/E ratio of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions is 34.06, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 12.00. The P/E ratio of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions is 34.06, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Aerospace sector average P/E ratio of about 22.72. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a P/B Ratio of 2.98. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

(NASDAQ:KTOS) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$22.43 And 5 day price change is $0.25 (1.12%) with average volume for 5 day average is 644,100. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $22.46 and 20 day price change is -$0.13 (-0.57%) and average 20 day moving volume is 692,505. 50 day moving average is $23.07 and 50 day price change is -$2.12 ( -8.62%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 921,614. 200 day moving average is $26.15 and 200 day price change is -$5.29 (-19.05%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 1,165,032.

Other owners latest trading in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions :

On 10/15/2021 shares held by Fifth Third Bancorp were 18,430 which equates to market value of $0.41M and appx 0.00% owners of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Private Advisor Group LLC were 109,863 which equates to market value of $2.45M and appx 0.00% owners of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

On 10/13/2021 shares held by Scout Investments Inc. were 423,486 which equates to market value of $9.45M and appx 0.10% owners of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 85.11% for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

