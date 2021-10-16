StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Target Lowered by Morgan Stanley to $55.00

StepStone Group stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. stock Target Lowered by Morgan Stanley on 10/15/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $55.00. The analysts previously had $56.00 target price. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of traded on Friday, reaching $43.05. 375806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313841. On Friday, Shares of closed at $43.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.04 and its 200 day moving average is $37.86. has a 12 month low of $24.48 and a 12 month high of $49.72. While on yearly highs and lows, today has traded high as $43.99 and has touched $42.74 on the downward trend.

Earnings and What to expect:

StepStone Group last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 10th, 2021. The reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.19. The company earned $136.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.84 million. Its revenue was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. StepStone Group has generated $0.87 earnings per share over the last year ($3.12 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.8. Earnings for StepStone Group are expected to grow by 3.23% in the coming year, from $1.24 to $1.28 per share. StepStone Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

The P/E ratio of StepStone Group is 13.80, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 12.02. The P/E ratio of StepStone Group is 13.80, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.65. StepStone Group has a P/B Ratio of 6.19. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

(NASDAQ:STEP) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$42.07 And 5 day price change is $1.97 (4.80%) with average volume for 5 day average is 347,980. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $42.81 and 20 day price change is -$1.88 (-4.18%) and average 20 day moving volume is 306,540. 50 day moving average is $45.04 and 50 day price change is -$3.30 ( -7.12%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 281,592. 200 day moving average is $37.86 and 200 day price change is $3.33 (8.38%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 320,242.

Other owners latest trading in StepStone Group :

On 9/3/2021 shares held by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC were 15,239 which equates to market value of $0.52M and appx 0.00% owners of StepStone Group

On 8/25/2021 shares held by Marshall Wace LLP were 163,033 which equates to market value of $5.61M and appx 0.00% owners of StepStone Group

On 8/25/2021 shares held by Marshall Wace North America L.P. were 179,729 which equates to market value of $6.18M and appx 0.00% owners of StepStone Group

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 42.01% for StepStone Group

