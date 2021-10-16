Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Target Lowered by Barclays PLC to $23.00

Latham Group stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. stock Target Lowered by Barclays PLC on 10/15/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $23.00. The analysts previously had $37.00 target price. Barclays PLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 70.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of traded on Friday, reaching $13.19. 1368866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362594. On Friday, Shares of closed at $13.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.59 and its 200 day moving average is N/A. has a 12 month low of $12.69 and a 12 month high of $34.73. While on yearly highs and lows, today has traded high as $13.87 and has touched $13.01 on the downward trend.

Earnings and What to expect:

Latham Group last posted its earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $180.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174 million. Latham Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Latham Group are expected to grow by 25.45% in the coming year, from $0.55 to $0.69 per share. Latham Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

(NASDAQ:SWIM) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$13.18 And 5 day price change is $0.09 (0.69%) with average volume for 5 day average is 482,180. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $15.31 and 20 day price change is -$4.78 (-26.60%) and average 20 day moving volume is 413,515. 50 day moving average is $18.59 and 50 day price change is -$8.43 ( -38.99%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 396,824. 200 day moving average is N/A and 200 day price change is N/A (N/A) and with average volume for 200 days is : N/A.

Other owners latest trading in Latham Group :

On 8/25/2021 shares held by Marshall Wace LLP were 18,690 which equates to market value of $0.60M and appx 0.00% owners of Latham Group

On 8/23/2021 shares held by Morgan Stanley were 37,968 which equates to market value of $1.21M and appx 0.00% owners of Latham Group

On 8/18/2021 shares held by Blackstone Inc were 310,000 which equates to market value of $9.91M and appx 0.00% owners of Latham Group

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 23.86% for Latham Group

