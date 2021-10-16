ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Target Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to $44.00

ViacomCBS stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. stock Target Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft on 10/15/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $44.00. The analysts previously had $45.00 target price. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of traded on Friday, reaching $38.92. 12981065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8654141. On Friday, Shares of closed at $38.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.04 and its 200 day moving average is $47.03. has a 12 month low of $27.01 and a 12 month high of $101.97. While on yearly highs and lows, today has traded high as $39.77 and has touched $38.88 on the downward trend.

Earnings and What to expect:

ViacomCBS last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. ViacomCBS has generated $4.20 earnings per share over the last year ($5.31 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.3. Earnings for ViacomCBS are expected to grow by 1.52% in the coming year, from $3.94 to $4.00 per share. ViacomCBS has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 4th, 2021. ViacomCBS will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, November 4th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “13723542”.

Earnings for ViacomCBS are expected to grow by 1.52% in the coming year, from $3.94 to $4.00 per share. The P/E ratio of ViacomCBS is 7.33, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 12.02. The P/E ratio of ViacomCBS is 7.33, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 21.95. ViacomCBS has a PEG Ratio of 0.72. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. ViacomCBS has a P/B Ratio of 1.50. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

(NASDAQ:VIAC) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$39.26 And 5 day price change is -$0.89 (-2.24%) with average volume for 5 day average is 7,971,140. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $39.54 and 20 day price change is -$1.07 (-2.68%) and average 20 day moving volume is 8,242,470. 50 day moving average is $40.04 and 50 day price change is -$2.63 ( -6.33%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 9,384,234. 200 day moving average is $47.03 and 200 day price change is $2.02 (5.47%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 22,734,182.

Other owners latest trading in ViacomCBS :

On 10/15/2021 shares held by AdvisorNet Financial Inc were 20,309 which equates to market value of $0.80M and appx 0.10% owners of ViacomCBS

On 10/15/2021 shares held by Intersect Capital LLC were 9,264 which equates to market value of $0.37M and appx 0.10% owners of ViacomCBS

On 10/15/2021 shares held by Cohen Klingenstein LLC were 27,284 which equates to market value of $1.08M and appx 0.00% owners of ViacomCBS

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 66.59% for ViacomCBS

