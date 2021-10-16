National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Target Raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. – 2 stars to $70.00

National Vision stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. National Vision stock Target Raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. – 2 stars on 10/15/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $70.00. The analysts previously had $63.00 target price. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. – 2 stars’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of National Vision traded up $4.11 on friday, reaching $63.53. 796740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587290. On friday, Shares of National Vision closed at $63.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.51 and its 200 day moving average is $51.06.National Vision has a 12 month low of $39.50 and a 12 month high of $63.63. While on yearly highs and lows, National Vision today has traded high as $63.63 and has touched $60.26 on the downward trend.

National Vision Earnings and What to expect:

National Vision last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 12th, 2021. The reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $549.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.70 million. National Vision has generated $0.88 earnings per share over the last year ($1.74 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.5. Earnings for National Vision are expected to decrease by -7.14% in the coming year, from $1.12 to $1.04 per share. National Vision has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$58.27 And 5 day price change is $6.28 (10.97%) with average volume for 5 day average is 674,760. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $58.10 and 20 day price change is $4.65 (7.90%) and average 20 day moving volume is 558,575. 50 day moving average is $57.51 and 50 day price change is $9.62 ( 17.84%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 641,400. 200 day moving average is $51.06 and 200 day price change is $17.67 (38.53%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 647,546.

Other owners latest trading in National Vision :

On 10/6/2021 shares held by Hodges Capital Management Inc. were 121,204 which equates to market value of $6.88M and appx 0.50% owners of National Vision

On 9/3/2021 shares held by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC were 36,521 which equates to market value of $1.87M and appx 0.00% owners of National Vision

On 8/26/2021 shares held by Comerica Bank were 210,314 which equates to market value of $11.42M and appx 0.10% owners of National Vision

In total Institutional ownership equates to There is no enough data Institutional Ownership Percentage for National Vision

