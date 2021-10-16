FREEDOM EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACUTALS BY QUARTER CHART DESCRIPTION (NASDAQ:FRHC)

Freedom last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 8th, 2021. The reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $124.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.80 million. Freedom has generated $2.45 earnings per share over the last year ($2.90 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.8. Earnings for Freedom are expected to grow by 10.69% in the coming year, from $3.93 to $4.35 per share. Freedom has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN FREEDOM? (NASDAQ:FRHC)

DIVERSEY EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACUTALS BY QUARTER CHART DESCRIPTION (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Diversey last issued its earnings results on August 12th, 2021. The reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $650.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.14 million. Its revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Diversey has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Diversey are expected to grow by 18.64% in the coming year, from $0.59 to $0.70 per share. Diversey has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, November 5th, 2021.

IS DIVERSEY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:DSEY)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Diversey in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Diversey stock.

ACCOLADE EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACUTALS BY QUARTER CHART DESCRIPTION (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Accolade last issued its quarterly earnings results on October 6th, 2021. The reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $73.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.37 million. Its revenue was up 99.2% on a year-over-year basis. Accolade has generated ($1.65) earnings per share over the last year (($2.36) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Accolade are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.68) to ($1.87) per share. Accolade has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 6th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ACCOLADE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ACCD)

11 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Accolade in the last year. There are currently 11 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Accolade stock.

PENN NATIONAL GAMING EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACUTALS BY QUARTER CHART DESCRIPTION (NASDAQ:PENN)

Penn National Gaming last released its earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.24. The business earned $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Its revenue was up 406.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Penn National Gaming has generated ($0.40) earnings per share over the last year ($2.72 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.6. Earnings for Penn National Gaming are expected to decrease by -15.26% in the coming year, from $3.21 to $2.72 per share. Penn National Gaming has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 4th, 2021. Penn National Gaming will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, November 4th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

IS PENN NATIONAL GAMING A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PENN)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Penn National Gaming in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Penn National Gaming stock.

