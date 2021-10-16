SMART GLOBAL EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

SMART Global last announced its earnings results on October 12th, 2021. The reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.56. The firm earned $467.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. SMART Global has generated $1.81 earnings per share over the last year ($0.31 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.7. Earnings for SMART Global are expected to grow by 28.98% in the coming year, from $3.52 to $4.54 per share. SMART Global has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 4th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for SMART Global in the last year. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” SMART Global stock.

FLEXION THERAPEUTICS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

Flexion Therapeutics last announced its earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $28.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.02 million. Flexion Therapeutics has generated ($2.53) earnings per share over the last year (($1.91) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Flexion Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.81) to ($0.85) per share. Flexion Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Flexion Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Flexion Therapeutics stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in FLXN, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

INMODE EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

InMode last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The healthcare company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $87.33 million for the quarter. InMode has generated $0.89 earnings per share over the last year ($1.50 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.6. InMode has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 26th, 2021. InMode will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, October 26th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call. or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10160891”.

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for InMode in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” InMode stock.

