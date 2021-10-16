IGM BIOSCIENCES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

IGM Biosciences last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 8th, 2021. The reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.16). IGM Biosciences has generated ($2.65) earnings per share over the last year (($3.56) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for IGM Biosciences are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($5.03) to ($6.25) per share. IGM Biosciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS IGM BIOSCIENCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:IGMS)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for IGM Biosciences in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” IGM Biosciences stock.

EVAXION BIOTECH A/S EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

Evaxion Biotech A/S last announced its earnings data on August 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.07. Evaxion Biotech A/S has generated ($0.97) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Evaxion Biotech A/S are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.29) to ($1.90) per share. Evaxion Biotech A/S has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EVAXION BIOTECH A/S A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:EVAX)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Evaxion Biotech A/S in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Evaxion Biotech A/S stock.

BIOHITECH GLOBAL EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

BioHiTech Global last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 8th, 2021. The reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company earned $3.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 million. BioHiTech Global has generated ($0.62) earnings per share over the last year (($0.45) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for BioHiTech Global are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.29) to ($0.14) per share. BioHiTech Global has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BIOHITECH GLOBAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BHTG)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for BioHiTech Global in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” BioHiTech Global stock.

MERIDIAN BIOSCIENCE EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

Meridian Bioscience last released its quarterly earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. The company earned $63.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.12 million. Meridian Bioscience has generated $1.07 earnings per share over the last year ($1.62 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.3. Earnings for Meridian Bioscience are expected to decrease by -33.74% in the coming year, from $1.63 to $1.08 per share. Meridian Bioscience has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, November 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MERIDIAN BIOSCIENCE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:VIVO)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Meridian Bioscience in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Meridian Bioscience stock.

