JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACUTALS BY QUARTER CHART DESCRIPTION (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. last posted its earnings data on October 13th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The company earned $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. Its revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has generated $8.88 earnings per share over the last year ($14.99 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.1. Earnings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. are expected to decrease by -14.16% in the coming year, from $14.05 to $12.06 per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, January 21st, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:JPM)

18 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. or .

LEXARIA BIOSCIENCE EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACUTALS BY QUARTER CHART DESCRIPTION (NASDAQ:LEXX)

Lexaria Bioscience last issued its earnings results on July 15th, 2021. The reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. The company earned $0.20 million during the quarter. Lexaria Bioscience has generated ($1.50) earnings per share over the last year (($0.95) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Lexaria Bioscience are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.94) to ($0.93) per share.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN LEXARIA BIOSCIENCE? (NASDAQ:LEXX)

Wall Street analysts have given Lexaria Bioscience a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but Lexaria Bioscience wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

ALCOA EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACUTALS BY QUARTER CHART DESCRIPTION (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa last announced its earnings results on October 14th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.25. The company earned $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Alcoa has generated ($1.16) earnings per share over the last year ($2.28 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.6. Earnings for Alcoa are expected to grow by 0.47% in the coming year, from $6.39 to $6.42 per share. Alcoa has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 19th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ALCOA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AA)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Alcoa in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Alcoa stock.

Alcoa or .

PROLOGIS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACUTALS BY QUARTER CHART DESCRIPTION (NYSE:PLD)

Prologis last released its earnings results on October 15th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Its revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Prologis has generated $3.80 earnings per share over the last year ($2.08 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.9. Earnings for Prologis are expected to grow by 10.81% in the coming year, from $4.07 to $4.51 per share.

IS PROLOGIS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PLD)

14 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Prologis in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating, 12 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Prologis stock.

Prologis or .