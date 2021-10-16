Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Target Lowered by Truist to $85.00

Albany International stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. stock Target Lowered by Truist on 10/15/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $85.00. The analysts previously had $89.00 target price. Truist’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of traded on Friday, reaching $80.28. 99090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106245. On Friday, Shares of closed at $80.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.18 and its 200 day moving average is $82.26. has a 12 month low of $48.57 and a 12 month high of $93.43. While on yearly highs and lows, today has traded high as $82.86 and has touched $80.24 on the downward trend.

Earnings and What to expect:

Albany International last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 25th, 2021. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $234.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.80 million. Albany International has generated $3.72 earnings per share over the last year ($3.58 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.4. Earnings for Albany International are expected to grow by 10.00% in the coming year, from $3.20 to $3.52 per share. Albany International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, October 25th, 2021. Albany International will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, October 26th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Earnings for Albany International are expected to grow by 10.00% in the coming year, from $3.20 to $3.52 per share. The P/E ratio of Albany International is 22.42, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 12.01. The P/E ratio of Albany International is 22.42, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 31.24. Albany International has a PEG Ratio of 5.56. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Albany International has a P/B Ratio of 3.17. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

(NYSE:AIN) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$80.63 And 5 day price change is -$0.91 (-1.12%) with average volume for 5 day average is 67,180. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $79.16 and 20 day price change is $2.61 (3.36%) and average 20 day moving volume is 89,765. 50 day moving average is $78.18 and 50 day price change is -$2.97 ( -3.57%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 126,310. 200 day moving average is $82.26 and 200 day price change is $7.15 (9.78%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 123,685.

Other owners latest trading in Albany International :

On 10/15/2021 shares held by Fifth Third Bancorp were 5,582 which equates to market value of $0.43M and appx 0.00% owners of Albany International

On 10/13/2021 shares held by Scout Investments Inc. were 106,990 which equates to market value of $8.22M and appx 0.10% owners of Albany International

On 10/13/2021 shares held by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC were 20,199 which equates to market value of $1.55M and appx 0.40% owners of Albany International

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 90.32% for Albany International

