Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Target Lowered by Morgan Stanley to $184.00

Assurant stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. stock Target Lowered by Morgan Stanley on 10/15/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $184.00. The analysts previously had $190.00 target price. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of traded on Friday, reaching $162.48. 361631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307134. On Friday, Shares of closed at $162.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.02 and its 200 day moving average is $151.47. has a 12 month low of $118.58 and a 12 month high of $172.22. While on yearly highs and lows, today has traded high as $165.38 and has touched $162.38 on the downward trend.

Earnings and What to expect:

Assurant last posted its earnings results on August 2nd, 2021. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.50. The business earned $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Assurant has generated $8.63 earnings per share over the last year ($7.61 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.4. Earnings for Assurant are expected to grow by 22.46% in the coming year, from $9.93 to $12.16 per share. Assurant has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. Assurant will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, November 3rd at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

The P/E ratio of Assurant is 21.35, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 12.01. The P/E ratio of Assurant is 21.35, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.64. Assurant has a PEG Ratio of 0.94. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Assurant has a P/B Ratio of 1.60. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

(NYSE:AIZ) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$161.70 And 5 day price change is $0.27 (0.17%) with average volume for 5 day average is 274,680. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $160.46 and 20 day price change is $1.04 (0.64%) and average 20 day moving volume is 276,750. 50 day moving average is $164.02 and 50 day price change is $3.69 ( 2.32%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 326,652. 200 day moving average is $151.47 and 200 day price change is $28.45 (21.23%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 386,466.

Other owners latest trading in Assurant :

On 10/15/2021 shares held by Pacer Advisors Inc. were 3,555 which equates to market value of $0.56M and appx 0.00% owners of Assurant

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC were 186,801 which equates to market value of $29.47M and appx 0.40% owners of Assurant

On 10/13/2021 shares held by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. were 10,300 which equates to market value of $0.38M and appx 0.00% owners of Assurant

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 95.81% for Assurant

