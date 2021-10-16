The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Target Lowered by Morgan Stanley to $137.00

The Allstate stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. stock Target Lowered by Morgan Stanley on 10/15/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $137.00. The analysts previously had $144.00 target price. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of traded on Friday, reaching $126.76. 1378241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1501447. On Friday, Shares of closed at $126.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.75 and its 200 day moving average is $124.13. has a 12 month low of $86.51 and a 12 month high of $140.00. While on yearly highs and lows, today has traded high as $128.05 and has touched $126.39 on the downward trend.

Earnings and What to expect:

The Allstate last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. The Allstate has generated $14.73 earnings per share over the last year ($12.69 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.0. Earnings for The Allstate are expected to decrease by -20.85% in the coming year, from $16.02 to $12.68 per share. The Allstate has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021. The Allstate will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, November 4th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

(NYSE:ALL) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$126.81 And 5 day price change is -$0.12 (-0.09%) with average volume for 5 day average is 1,344,460. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $128.21 and 20 day price change is -$4.27 (-3.26%) and average 20 day moving volume is 1,385,225. 50 day moving average is $131.75 and 50 day price change is -$1.17 ( -0.91%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 1,470,250. 200 day moving average is $124.13 and 200 day price change is $18.61 (17.21%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 1,768,842.

Other owners latest trading in The Allstate :

On 10/15/2021 shares held by AdvisorNet Financial Inc were 16,681 which equates to market value of $2.12M and appx 0.10% owners of The Allstate

On 10/15/2021 shares held by Intersect Capital LLC were 3,405 which equates to market value of $0.43M and appx 0.10% owners of The Allstate

On 10/15/2021 shares held by Transform Wealth LLC were 29,799 which equates to market value of $3.79M and appx 0.40% owners of The Allstate

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 75.00% for The Allstate

