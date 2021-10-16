AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Target Lowered by Morgan Stanley to $55.00

AXIS Capital stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. stock Target Lowered by Morgan Stanley on 10/15/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $55.00. The analysts previously had $57.00 target price. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of traded on Friday, reaching $51.95. 643349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542150. On Friday, Shares of closed at $51.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.40 and its 200 day moving average is $50.82. has a 12 month low of $42.44 and a 12 month high of $58.61. While on yearly highs and lows, today has traded high as $52.27 and has touched $51.48 on the downward trend.

Earnings and What to expect:

AXIS Capital last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 26th, 2021. The insurance provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Its revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. AXIS Capital has generated ($2.08) earnings per share over the last year ($3.10 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.8. Earnings for AXIS Capital are expected to decrease by -2.69% in the coming year, from $4.83 to $4.70 per share. AXIS Capital has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. AXIS Capital will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 9:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call. or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10160458”.

The P/E ratio of AXIS Capital is 16.76, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 12.00. The P/E ratio of AXIS Capital is 16.76, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.64. AXIS Capital has a PEG Ratio of 1.95. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. AXIS Capital has a P/B Ratio of 0.92. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

(NYSE:AXS) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$50.10 And 5 day price change is $2.49 (5.03%) with average volume for 5 day average is 452,880. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $47.34 and 20 day price change is $5.96 (12.96%) and average 20 day moving volume is 541,025. 50 day moving average is $49.40 and 50 day price change is $0.69 ( 1.35%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 465,418. 200 day moving average is $50.82 and 200 day price change is $1.93 (3.86%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 423,979.

Other owners latest trading in AXIS Capital :

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC were 1,014,943 which equates to market value of $46.73M and appx 0.60% owners of AXIS Capital

On 10/13/2021 shares held by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA were 5,803 which equates to market value of $0.27M and appx 0.10% owners of AXIS Capital

On 10/12/2021 shares held by First Midwest Bank Trust Division were 5,189 which equates to market value of $0.24M and appx 0.00% owners of AXIS Capital

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 90.09% for AXIS Capital

