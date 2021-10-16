Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Target Lowered by Truist Securities to $45.00

Barnes Group stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. stock Target Lowered by Truist Securities on 10/15/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $45.00. The analysts previously had $50.00 target price. Truist Securities’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of traded on Friday, reaching $42.04. 199078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204385. On Friday, Shares of closed at $42.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.53 and its 200 day moving average is $50.21. has a 12 month low of $35.21 and a 12 month high of $57.64. While on yearly highs and lows, today has traded high as $43.69 and has touched $42.01 on the downward trend.

Earnings and What to expect:

Barnes Group last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $321.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.89 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Barnes Group has generated $1.64 earnings per share over the last year ($1.51 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.8. Earnings for Barnes Group are expected to grow by 30.89% in the coming year, from $1.91 to $2.50 per share. Barnes Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, October 29th, 2021. Barnes Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, October 29th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 416-621-4642 with passcode “8123687”.

The P/E ratio of Barnes Group is 27.84, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 12.00. The P/E ratio of Barnes Group is 27.84, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 31.15. Barnes Group has a PEG Ratio of 2.36. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Barnes Group has a P/B Ratio of 1.54. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

(NYSE:B) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$42.83 And 5 day price change is -$1.56 (-3.58%) with average volume for 5 day average is 173,460. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $42.88 and 20 day price change is -$1.27 (-2.93%) and average 20 day moving volume is 183,160. 50 day moving average is $45.53 and 50 day price change is -$7.20 ( -14.62%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 178,152. 200 day moving average is $50.21 and 200 day price change is -$8.25 (-16.40%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 178,786.

Other owners latest trading in Barnes Group :

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Tributary Capital Management LLC were 302,101 which equates to market value of $12.61M and appx 1.00% owners of Barnes Group

On 10/12/2021 shares held by Denali Advisors LLC were 7,500 which equates to market value of $0.31M and appx 0.10% owners of Barnes Group

On 10/12/2021 shares held by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System were 22,400 which equates to market value of $0.94M and appx 0.00% owners of Barnes Group

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 85.41% for Barnes Group

