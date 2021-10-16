Domino (NYSE:DPZ) Target Lowered by Stephens to $500.00

Domino stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. stock Target Lowered by Stephens on 10/15/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $500.00. The analysts previously had $540.00 target price. Stephens’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of traded on Friday, reaching $454.91. 1369495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434642. On Friday, Shares of closed at $454.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 501.86 and its 200 day moving average is 436.22. has a 12 month low of $319.71 and a 12 month high of $548.72. While on yearly highs and lows, today has traded high as $475.00 and has touched $453.34 on the downward trend.

Earnings and What to expect:

Domino’s Pizza last issued its earnings results on October 14th, 2021. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. The firm earned $998 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Domino’s Pizza has generated $12.01 earnings per share over the last year ($12.40 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.7. Earnings for Domino’s Pizza are expected to grow by 15.25% in the coming year, from $13.57 to $15.64 per share. Domino’s Pizza has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 24th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Domino’s Pizza are expected to grow by 15.25% in the coming year, from $13.57 to $15.64 per share. The P/E ratio of Domino’s Pizza is 36.69, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 12.00. The P/E ratio of Domino’s Pizza is 36.69, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 21.60. Domino’s Pizza has a PEG Ratio of 3.14. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued.

(NYSE:DPZ) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $473.64 And 5 day price change is -25.41 (-5.29%) with average volume for 5 day average is 858,640. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is 482 and 20 day price change is -48.63 (-9.66%) and average 20 day moving volume is 501,025. 50 day moving average is 501.86 and 50 day price change is -80.57 ( -15.05%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 423,628. 200 day moving average is 436.22 and 200 day price change is 70.29 (18.28%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 570,597.

Other owners latest trading in Domino :

On 10/15/2021 shares held by AdvisorNet Financial Inc were 1,107 which equates to market value of $0.53M and appx 0.00% owners of Domino

On 10/15/2021 shares held by Pacer Advisors Inc. were 2,141 which equates to market value of $1.02M and appx 0.00% owners of Domino

On 10/15/2021 shares held by Fifth Third Bancorp were 1,896 which equates to market value of $0.90M and appx 0.00% owners of Domino

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 94.37% for Domino

