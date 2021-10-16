Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Target Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus to C$42.00

Barrick Gold stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. stock Target Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus on 10/15/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of C$42.00. The analysts previously had C$42.50 target price. Stifel Nicolaus’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 120.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of traded on Friday, reaching $19.13. 17787409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19003415. On Friday, Shares of closed at $19.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 19.24 and its 200 day moving average is 21.24. has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $29.60. While on yearly highs and lows, today has traded high as $19.26 and has touched $18.80 on the downward trend.

Earnings and What to expect:

Barrick Gold last issued its earnings data on August 8th, 2021. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Its revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Barrick Gold has generated $1.15 earnings per share over the last year ($1.42 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.5. Earnings for Barrick Gold are expected to grow by 2.40% in the coming year, from $1.25 to $1.28 per share. Barrick Gold has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 4th, 2021. Barrick Gold will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, November 4th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 604-674-8052 with passcode “7781”.

(NYSE:GOLD) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $19.01 And 5 day price change is 0.61 (3.29%) with average volume for 5 day average is 17,237,520. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is 18.42 and 20 day price change is 0.77 (4.19%) and average 20 day moving volume is 18,651,959. 50 day moving average is 19.24 and 50 day price change is -2.13 ( -10.02%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 18,051,043. 200 day moving average is 21.24 and 200 day price change is -4.11 (-17.69%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 17,528,043.

