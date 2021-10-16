Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Target Lowered by JMP Securities to $12.00

Heritage Insurance stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. stock Target Lowered by JMP Securities on 10/15/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $12.00. The analysts previously had $14.00 target price. JMP Securities’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 73.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of traded on Friday, reaching $6.89. 153921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170572. On Friday, Shares of closed at $6.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.80 and its 200 day moving average is $8.82. has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $12.20. While on yearly highs and lows, today has traded high as $6.99 and has touched $6.85 on the downward trend.

Earnings and What to expect:

Heritage Insurance last released its earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. The firm earned $150.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.10 million. Heritage Insurance has generated $0.33 earnings per share over the last year (($0.42) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Heritage Insurance are expected to grow by 1,025.00% in the coming year, from $0.08 to $0.90 per share. Heritage Insurance has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Heritage Insurance has a P/B Ratio of 0.44. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

(NYSE:HRTG) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$6.89 And 5 day price change is -$0.37 (-5.10%) with average volume for 5 day average is 107,440. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $6.90 and 20 day price change is $0.64 (10.24%) and average 20 day moving volume is 144,850. 50 day moving average is $6.80 and 50 day price change is -$0.09 ( -1.29%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 163,046. 200 day moving average is $8.82 and 200 day price change is -$3.52 (-33.81%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 155,305.

Other owners latest trading in Heritage Insurance :

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Foundry Partners LLC were 102,205 which equates to market value of $0.70M and appx 0.00% owners of Heritage Insurance

On 9/3/2021 shares held by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC were 127,571 which equates to market value of $1.10M and appx 0.00% owners of Heritage Insurance

On 8/25/2021 shares held by Marshall Wace LLP were 18,182 which equates to market value of $0.16M and appx 0.00% owners of Heritage Insurance

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 65.46% for Heritage Insurance

